Afcon 2022 Qualifier: Social media reactions of the match between Sierra Leone and Nigeria in Freetown

The second leg of the Afcon 2022 qualifier between Leone Stars of Sierra Leone and Super Eagles of Nigeria was played yesterday, November 17, 2020, in Freetown and fans saw both teams go home with a single point after a goalless draw at the end of the match.



This result means Nigeria still sits at the top of Group L with 8 points, followed by Benin – 7 points, Sierra Leone – three points, and Lesotho – two points. After the match players from the Nigerian side complained about the pitch, saying that it is substandard for their comforts and that was the reason why they couldn’t perform well.



Fans from across the world have reacted and given a preview of the match based on their thoughts across different social media platforms. Below are some of the reactions from Nigerian and Sierra Leonean fans.



Nigeria football team is just overhyped. Bunch of average players



Sierras Leone pitch is so bad that the fans watching the match could get injured



Rohr for me is just average, he has ruined Nigeria style of play, no creativity, no pace, no vibe. He is just average! #SLENGA — 𝐌𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄 🤓 (@Mohnice_) November 17, 2020

0 – Super Eagles failed to win a match in 2020, the first time in a calendar year since 1974. Glum #SLENGA #AFCON #AFCPN2021Q pic.twitter.com/ZXu3EzeQ8D — NPFL STATISTICS (@NPFLstats) November 17, 2020

The same potato farm the Lions of Leone Stars trained to humble the Eaglets putting them 4 goals in front. The comeback from a 7 million population that pained a whole 200 million population 😅😅😅😅 e pain u?#SLENGA — Michael Mitchell Conteh (@mitchel_mandela) November 17, 2020

Etebo has been the best Nigerian player so far. The only person who looks so comfortable on this terrible pitch. His partner Aribo looks lost; Iwobi is trying to his best but the pitch isn’t helping him. #SLENGA — E (@iamOkon) November 17, 2020

I hope y'all know we have a standard stadium. We're just using this to win this match…after we qualify we'll take you'll there. E be ting😂😂😂#SLENGA — saffa Jnr🇸🇱 (@saffajnr) November 17, 2020

Outwitted by Sierra Leone: Gernot Rohr hits lowest ebb as Super Eagles coach#SLENGA #AFCON2021Q https://t.co/l9zDpwo4wP — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) November 18, 2020

Until #EndSARS and #LekkiTollGateShooting gets its deserved justice Super Eagles 🦅 will never win a match henceforth, nonsense.#SLENGA#AFCON2021Q — Tear Rubber ✌️🇳🇬 (@MiliChampagne) November 18, 2020