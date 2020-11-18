Afcon 2022 Qualifier: Social media reactions of the match between Sierra Leone and Nigeria in Freetown

The second leg of the Afcon 2022 qualifier between Leone Stars of Sierra Leone and Super Eagles of Nigeria was played yesterday, November 17, 2020, in Freetown and fans saw both teams go home with a single point after a goalless draw at the end of the match.
This result means Nigeria still sits at the top of Group L with 8 points, followed by Benin – 7 points, Sierra Leone – three points, and Lesotho – two points. After the match players from the Nigerian side complained about the pitch, saying that it is substandard for their comforts and that was the reason why they couldn’t perform well.
Fans from across the world have reacted and given a preview of the match based on their thoughts across different social media platforms. Below are some of the reactions from Nigerian and Sierra Leonean fans.
