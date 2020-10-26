Breaking News: Sierra Leone lifts nationwide curfew temporarily

The National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center (NaCOVERC) in Sierra Leone has announced the lifting of the country’s 11:00 pm – 05:00 am curfew imposed to reduce the spread of the pandemic.



According to NaCOVERC the lifting of the curfew will last for an initial period of four weeks and all other restrictions will remain. Also, the lifting of the curfew came after the country has recorded low numbers of cases for over three months.



Likewise, over the past two weeks, Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad have taken to different social media platforms requesting the government to end the nationwide curfew #endcurfew, so that lives will go back to normal.



Earlier this year, the Government of Sierra Leone through NaCOVERC imposed a nationwide curfew, so that the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic will be controlled. So far, the ban on sports and other forms of entertainment, night clubs and cinema centers, secret societies, large public gatherings including street carnivals, and all other activities will continue to be in place, and the general public is warned to adhere to all rules governing COVID-19.

