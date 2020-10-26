What do we know about the evicted housemates in Housemate Salone

As it clocks day seven in Housemate Salone season 2, the organizers have set up the first eviction in the house.



Sunday, October 25, 2020, was a night of “wam bodi or col heart,” in which viewers saw two housemates, a male, and a female, sent home after 6 housemates had been nominated for eviction earlier in the week.



The first housemate to evicted from the house is Soriba Special Kamara (#46). He is a 34-year-old Sierra Leonean based in Dubai. The young aspiring gentleman loves reading and public speaking, he holds a diploma and a certificate in Business Management, Mass Communications from the University of Makeni, and an Online Digital Platform respectively.



Rachel Beauty Glory (#38), is the second and final housemate to leave the house in the night. On their first two days in the house, Rachel was paired with Lawrence Sebeh Kargbo, who served as her couple till she was evicted.



So far, there are remaining 20 housemates in the house, battling for the grand prize of SLL 250 million and a round trip to Dubai.

