Michaela DePrince shares amazing photos on Instagram

Michaela Mabinty DePrince is a Sierra Leonean-American ballet dancer who rose to fame after starring in the documentary First Position back in 2011. She wrote the book Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina with her adoptive mother Elaine DePrince.



Two days ago she shared photos of her new shoot on Instagram with the caption:



“As creatives, we all try to stay busy and inspired. This was my first shoot in months. I’m happy it turned out so playful and colorful.”



DePrince boasts of 212,000 thousand followers on Instagram following 1,669 accounts. She is known to constantly post photos of support for other black artists on her page.