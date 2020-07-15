3 things you need to know about the Golas and the Mendes in Kenema – Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast Episode 3

The Gola people of Sierra Leone were the original settlers of the area now known as the Gola Rainforest National Park in Kenema. They were later invaded by the Manes from the Mali Empire, who are the present-day Sierra Leone Mendes.



In the latest episode of the Make Sierra Leone Famous Podcast “War and Peace: How The Golas Came To Speak Mende”, Vickie Remoe is in conversation with Mohamed Lumeh, Gola Historian & Conservationist.



Here are 3 things you need to know about the Golas and the Mendes of Sierra Leone from Episode 3 of the podcast.



The Mendes of Sierra Leone today are the descendants of the Manes from the Mali Empire and the indigenous people (Gola, Vai, and others) that lived in Eastern and Southern before the 16th Century. Many of the ancient tribes including the Golas submitted to the Mane Invaders because they were afraid of the warriors specifically the Sumbas. Some Gola Kings choose peace over war, then accept the rulings and traditions of the Manes (now Mendes).

