LABRUM London releases Sierra Leone’s 2020 Olympic Kit!

Ministry of Sports Sierra Leone (MoSSL) and LABRUM releases the country’s kits for the 2020 Olympic Games which was slated to begin on the 24th of July 2020, before being postponed to the 23rd of July 2021.

The kits were designed by Labrum which is owned by Foday Dumbuya and was released for sales prior to the country’s participation in the upcoming Olympic Games next year.

This year’s Olympic Games were scheduled to take place in Tokyo, Japan but on the 17th of March 2020, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided to postpone the games until 2021 based on 3 main considerations which were in line with the principles of the IOC Executive Board.

The 3 decisions taken are as follows:

To protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus.

To safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport.

The global international sports calendar

So in light of this decision, Sierra Leoneans at home and abroad will have to wait for a year to see these amazing kits being worn by the national Olympic team.

However, the kits are still up for sale and you can get them on online at LABRUM London.