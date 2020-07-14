Home News Heavy downpour of rain in Freetown leaves many communities flooded
by Alhassan Lamin
The heavy downpour of rains today July 14, 2020,  has left many parts of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown with floods, just at the beginning of the rainy season for this year.

Here are some of the reactions from different citizens on social media

Freetown Flood Risk Warning❗️FCC is calling on residents, especially those who live in communities prone to flooding…

Posted by Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Mayor of Freetown on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Please please please, unless you really have to, don’t drive in this weather. The downpour in Freetown is too heavy,…

Posted by Umaru Fofana on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

This clear shows us that the Freetown Flood Mitigation Project is a lip service to freetonians The Streets of Freetown…

Posted by Political Socialist Thullah on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

#DtalkSalone: Flooding in some part in Freetown & its environs. Stay safe & out of bound.

Posted by Dtalk on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

Sierra Leoneans will smile through the toughest tragedy but we are asking you all to please be safe out there. The rain is taking its toil on our beloved mama Salone again😭

Posted by Salone Gossip on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

