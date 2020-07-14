News Heavy downpour of rain in Freetown leaves many communities flooded by Alhassan Lamin July 14, 2020 written by Alhassan Lamin July 14, 2020 435 views The heavy downpour of rains today July 14, 2020, has left many parts of Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown with floods, just at the beginning of the rainy season for this year. Here are some of the reactions from different citizens on social media Freetown Flood Risk Warning❗️FCC is calling on residents, especially those who live in communities prone to flooding…Posted by Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Mayor of Freetown on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 Please please please, unless you really have to, don’t drive in this weather. The downpour in Freetown is too heavy,…Posted by Umaru Fofana on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 This clear shows us that the Freetown Flood Mitigation Project is a lip service to freetonians The Streets of Freetown…Posted by Political Socialist Thullah on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 l #DtalkSalone: Flooding in some part in Freetown & its environs. Stay safe & out of bound.Posted by Dtalk on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 Sierra Leoneans will smile through the toughest tragedy but we are asking you all to please be safe out there. The rain is taking its toil on our beloved mama Salone again😭Posted by Salone Gossip on Tuesday, 14 July 2020 FloodingFreetown and RainsFreetown Floods 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterPinterest previous post Sai Sankoh releases new fashion collection Related Articles The Gambia turns down opportunity to host Organization... 10 countries in Africa have reported cases of... Robert Mugabe, former Zimbabwe President dies at 95 Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 570, with 38... Sierra Leone’s fuel price remains 7,000 Sierra Leone’s Information and Communication Minister launches ‘Was... Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 116, with 2... Online classes for University of Sierra Leone students Radisson Blu’s GM arrested for alleged illegal electricity...
