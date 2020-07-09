Home Entertainment Emmerson announces release date for new music
Emmerson announces release date for new music

by Alhassan Lamin
Popular R&B and Afro Pop musician, Emmerson Bockarie has announced a release date for his new album title “9 Lives.”

He made this announcement on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, across all his social media platforms.

The new album will be out on August 10, 2020, and will available across all online platforms. But many have seen this coming, as he also posted across his platforms on Saturday, July 4, 2020, telling fans sorry for the long silence and that their work is almost done.

Noto malice ooo! Una woke almost done! 🔥Download my previous songs/Albums @ Emmbock.com Follow me Instagram @ Emmbock Twitter @ Emmbock Subscribe on Youtube @ Emmbock 😘😍My number one fan😍😘

Posted by Emmerson on Saturday, 4 July 2020

Emmerson is an artist very well known for lyrics that promote social changes, and also criticizes corruption in governments.

He has collaborated with several artists in Sierra Leone and Nigeria, with the likes of Timaya, Shadow Boxxer, Star Zee, Phyno, Zainab Sheriff, and others. 

Emmerson has released over 5 albums, which include: 2 Fut Arata (2007), Yesterday Betteh Pass Tiday (2010), Rise (2012), Kokobeh (2013), Home and Away (2014), and Survivor (2016).

