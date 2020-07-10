President Bio lifts more COVID-19 restrictions

His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of Sierra Leone in a national broadcast on Thursday, July 9, 2020, has eased more COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the country.



These adjustments are made based on several consultations with the Ministry of Health and Sanitation, religious leaders, civil aviation authorities, and other stakeholders. He further said as a government they have put comprehensive measures to protect the lives of citizens and also sustain livelihoods.



In that light, he has urges all citizens to take sole responsibility for protecting themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19, by following all public directives put in place.



Below are the following adjustments made by the president.



Effective Monday, July 13, 2020, all mosques, churches, and other places of worship will reopen for congregation and prayers.



Starting from Monday, July 13, 2020, curfew hours will now start from 11 pm to 5 am.



Lungi International Airport will be open for all scheduled commercial flights on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.



Meanwhile, he has asked all religious leaders, civil aviation authorities, and stakeholders to ensure that all preventive measures put in place are abided and that the National COVID-19 Emergency Response Center will put more guidelines for citizens to abide all public measures.



In the meantime, all social activities, night clubs are still closed. Likewise, there has been no specific date for the return of normal schooling.

