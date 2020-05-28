Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 812 with 64 new recoveries

Sierra Leone has recorded 30 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 812. This is according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status update on the virus.

The new cases recorded today were from 3 districts with Western Area Urban 19 cases, Western Area Rural 10 cases, and 1 from Bombali District. Freetown (Western area urban and rural) is the main epicenter of the virus with the highest number of registered confirmed cases.

The country has 64 new recoveries, the total number of current recoveries is 361, with 0 new deaths, currently, the total number of deaths is 45.

The number of people currently in quarantine has increased by 26 people and now the current number is 2,094