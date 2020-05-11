Sierra Leone’s VP receives UAE Anti-Coronavirus Medical Supplies

The Vice President of Sierra Leone, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh has on behalf of the President today 11 May 2020 received United Arad Emirate’s Anti-Coronavirus Medical Supplies from the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the Lungi International Airport.

VP Jalloh received seven metric tons of anti-coronavirus medical supplies donated by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of the UAE to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio.

Receiving the items on behalf of the President, the VP Jalloh commended the Crown Prince for the gesture, saying that it is demonstrative of the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

He said that the donation was a fruit of the President’s numerous engagements in building strategic partnerships around the world. He also said that President Bio had shown leadership in the fight against the COVID-19, noting that the medical items would help bolster the capacity of the government in the fight against the virus.

