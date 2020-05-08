Sierra Leone COVID-19 cases reach 257 with 1 new death recorded

Sierra Leone has today 8 May 2020, recorded 26 new cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the total number of cumulative confirmed cases to 257. This was according to the Ministry of Information and Communication daily status updates on the virus.

Bo District have 1 new case, Bombali District 1 new case, Western Rural 5 new cases, Western Urban 19 new cases.

Presently the total amount of recorded deaths is 17 and the number of recoveries still remains at 54 with no new recoveries recorded today.

The number of people quarantine yesterday was 1744 which means it has increased by 48, now the current number of people in quarantine is 1,792.