Sierra Leone records its first death of COVID-19

Sierra Leone has recorded its first death case of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Connaught Hospital in Freetown. 

According to the Emergency Response Center, the deceased is a 76-year old man who was admitted at the Connaught Hospital for some unrelated illness, he then did a test but died earlier before the result came out. 

Meanwhile, the country now has a cumulative total of 61 confirmed cases, 6 recoveries, and 1 death, with 608 persons under quarantine.

Also, the Mano River Union has a total of 1,875 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Guinea having 761, Ivory Coast 952, Liberia 101, and Sierra Leone 61. The total number of recoveries is 500 and 29 deaths.

