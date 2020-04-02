State funeral for Sierra Leone’s former Vice President Solomon Berewa ﻿

Ex-Vice President of Sierra Leone Honorable Solomon Ekuma Berewa has been laid to rest today 2 April 2020. The funeral service for the late man was held at the Columbia Davies Funeral Home, Circular Road in Freetown.

Present for the ceremony were immediate family members, the Chief Minister Professor David Francis, Attorney General, and Minister of Justice Madam Priscilla Schwartz and other dignitaries of Government and International bodies and representatives from the old boys association of Christ the King College, Bo.

Berewa’s death took place on 5 March 2020 at the Choithrams Hospital, Hill Station, Freetown. He was 81 years old.

Berewa was born in 1938 in Bumpe Chiefdom, Bo District.

Solomon Ekuma Dominic Berewa served as Vice-President of Sierra Leone from May 2002 to September 2007. Standing as the candidate of the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP), he was defeated in the second round of the 2007 presidential election by Ernest Bai Koroma of the All People’s Congress (APC) Under President Ahmed Tejan Kabbah.

Berewa was Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from 1996 to 1997 when the government was ousted in a coup. After Kabbah was restored to power, Berewa was Attorney-General and Minister of Justice again from 1998 to May 2002