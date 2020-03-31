Rozzy Sokota set to release “Tinini remix” with Kwame Eugene

Sierra Leonean female singer Rozzy Sokota of Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME) is set to release “Tinini” remix with Ghanian singer Kwame Eugene.



This will be her first song for the year and her second collaboration with him. The original version of ‘Tinini’ was released in September 2019 and it was part of Rozzay’s Education through Entertainment project November last year.



In the past weeks, Kabaka the CEO of KME, Rozzy, and online promoters have been posting teasers of the song on their social media platforms.



Rozzy Sokota is an RnB and Afropop singer and has collaborated with different musical acts like Itribe, Markmuday, Blesz, Kracktwist, Samza, and others. Recently she was awarded as one of the 50 Most Influential Sierra Leonean Women and also nominated for the 50 Most Influential Young Sierra Leoneans.