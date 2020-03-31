Breaking News: Sierra Leone records first case of COVID-19

His Excellency the President Julius Maada Bio have announced the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) today 31 March, 2020. This was according to an ongoing emergency press release from the Office of the President, State House in Freetown.

42 cases had been tested with a negative result this is the first positive result the country records.

The case is a 37 year old man, who traveled into the country via Brussels Airline on the 16 March, 2020, and was in isolation after undergoing the test and was awaiting result.

“I have called this Press Conference today to announce that Sierra Leone has registered its index case. Case #1 is an imported case. I repeat: Case # 1 is an imported case. He is Male, Age 37 years, and he came to Sierra Leone from France on an Air Brussels flight on 16th March 2020. He was immediately placed into Quarantine. He was tested at the end of his Quarantine period and his results came back positive. NOW EVERY MINUTE MATTERS.”

“In order to prevent possible community infection, we have quickly isolated Case # 1. We have immediately and aggressively operationalised tracking and surveillance for all PRIMARY AND SECONDARY contacts (that is every person Case#1 one may have come into contact with). Those persons will be placed into mandatory quarantine and tested immediately starting today. From now on, I direct that health teams proactively seek out and compulsorily test all suspected cases,” President Bio.

The President has asked all to remain calm as the government have been doing it best to contain the situation as soon as it happened.

The President have also asked Sierra Leoneans to report anyone with symptoms of coronavirus.