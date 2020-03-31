For misappropriation of public property and abuse of office ex-Education Minister indicted

Alpha Osman Timbo former Minister of Basic Senior Secondary School Education (MBSSE) has been indicted by the Anti-Corruption Commission for misappropriation of public property and abuse of office today 31 March 2020. This was according to information from the ACC press conference held this morning.

He was indicted along with three others on Fifteen (15) counts of corruption offences including misappropriation of public property to wit Forty-Nine thousand bags of 50 Kg rice, meant for the school feeding programme.

Emily Kadiatu Gogra, Deputy Minister MBSSE, Charles Tom Kamanda Permanent Secretary MBSSE, Mamusu Massaquoi Director of Nutrition, School Feeding MBSSE, and Zainab Binta Kamara a business woman of The Lion Inn, Wilkinson Road plus the ex-minister were indicted

All three faces one (1) count of Misappropriation of Public Property, contrary to Section 36(1), one (1) count of Failure to Comply with Applicable Procedures and Guidelines, contrary to Section 48(2) (b), one (1) count of Conspiracy to commit a corruption offence, contrary to Section 128, and one (1) count of Abuse of Office, contrary to Section 42(1), of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 12, of 2008.

The 4 indicted persons are expected to appear in the High Court Holden in Freetown on a date to be set by the Master and Registrar.

President Julius Maada Bio had early January this year relieved them of their duties as a result of alleged corruption and embezzlement allegation and were being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). This was the result of the investigation carried out.

Timbo was the Minister of Labor before he was relieved of his duties by the president.