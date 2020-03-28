Home News “Electrical installation is fully compliant” Radisson Blu responds to ACC’s non-metered electrical connections…
The West African Holdings (SL) Limited (WAHL) owners of Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko have responded to allegations of illegal electricity connection. The response was done through a letter posted on Radisson Blu’s Facebook page on the 26 March 2020.

The letter reads that in response to the Anti-Corruption Commissions Press statement released on the 25 of March 2020 which claims that ‘there are non-metered electrical connections on the site,’ we WAHL would like to state the following.

“The appointed electrical contractor of WAHL, Coordinated Engineering Consultants (SL) Ltd (CEC) responsible for the installation and compliance with EDSA requirements, has confirmed the electrical installation is fully compliant. As legally required, the EDSA installed all the metering and associated connections and therefore assume full responsibility for ensuring this has been carried out as per EDSA’s own requirements.”

It added that the hotel will be an open channel of communication while ACC’s investigation is ongoing.

Their response came after the Anti-Corruption Commission Scorpion Squad and Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority staff raided and arrested two staff members of the hotel which included their General Manager on 25 March 2020.

The West African Holdings (SL) Limited (WAHL) is a company wholly owned by the National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) owns the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko Hotel.

