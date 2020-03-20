WAEC suspends WASSCE due to CoronaVirus pandemic ﻿

The West African Examination Council has put a hold on the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for MAY/June 2020 until further notice.

This is according to a letter sent from WAEC Sierra Leone to principals of different Senior Secondary Schools in the country.

It states that “in view of the negative impact of the novel and deadly COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent protocols put in place by the government of member countries to prevent the spread of the disease as well as the implications for the conduct for WASSCE for school candidates 2020.”

The decision to put everything on hold will be reviewed when the country’s health situation improves.

The hold on 2020 WASSCE will be observed by all WAEC member states.

The West African Examinations Council is an examination board established by law to determine the examinations required in the public interest in the English-speaking West African countries, to conduct the examinations and to award certificates comparable to those of equivalent examining authorities internationally.

