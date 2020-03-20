I-Tribe releases”Dis Kind Love” video

I-Tribe has released the video of his new single title “Dis Kind Love.”

The song was released on Wednesday 18th March 2020, the audio was produced by Wilbert, the video was produced by SIVO and the make-up was done by Jayline’s Closets and Shatim.

Last month I-Tribe left Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment last month and since then he’s gone to form his own label called Majesty Entertainment. This is the label’s first project since its inception.