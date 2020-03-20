Home Entertainment I-Tribe releases”Dis Kind Love” video
Entertainment

I-Tribe releases”Dis Kind Love” video

by Frañkvin Bob McEwen
written by Frañkvin Bob McEwen 143 views

I-Tribe has released the video of his new single title “Dis Kind Love.”

The song was released on Wednesday 18th March 2020, the audio was produced by Wilbert, the video was produced by SIVO and the make-up was done by Jayline’s Closets and Shatim.

Last month I-Tribe left Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment last month and since then he’s gone to form his own label called Majesty Entertainment. This is the label’s first project since its inception.

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

Big Brother’s Zainab, DKB star in their first...

Another nollywood marriage ends, Tchidi Chikere and wife...

How I got arrested in Senegal and mistaken...

Bengals love Sierra Leone, Williams, Wilson, now Mohamed...

Peter S Kortenhoven, Dutch Sierra Leonean Model on...

Ghana’s paparazzi star: Koby Maxwell

Kabaka reacts to Kracktwist and Samza’s exit

Sierra Leone: Zainab Sheriff’s film, Elephant in the...

Woman in US sends $1.4 million to internet...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!