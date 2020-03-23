Home News African countries that #StayatZero
African countries that #StayatZero

by jane.williams
by jane.williams

Africa got its first case of Coronavirus on 14 February 2020 from Egypt and has since then spread to over 40 countries in the African continent. Over 730 cases have been confirmed with 20 deaths due to the virus. 

The whole of Africa has been recording rising Coronavirus cases with a sizable number of countries holding out. Sierra Leone happens to be one of the countries yet to record a case despite several tests conducted over the last couple of days.

11 Countries to date (23/3/20) have been able to stay on top of the situation by not contracting the Coronavirus. 

Below is the list of countries Africa needs to learn a lot from in health and preparedness. 

  1. Sierra Leone (the country has tested 17 cases as of 23 March 2020)
  2. Mali 
  3. Guinea-Bissau 
  4. Sao Tome and Principe
  5. Malawi 
  6. Comoros 
  7. Lesotho 
  8. Botswana
  9. Burundi 
  10. South Sudan 
  11. Western Sahara 
  12. Libya 

The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom has earlier last week warned African’s over Africa’s preparedness measures for the coronavirus pandemic, telling the continent to “prepare for the worst,” when responding to Africa’s preparedness. 

