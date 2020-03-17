Home News Police revokes clearances issued for public gathering ﻿
News

Police revokes clearances issued for public gathering ﻿

by jane.williams
written by jane.williams 224 views

The Sierra Leone Police has issued a press release today revoking all police clearances issued before Yesterday’s press release from the Office of the President. 

The release states that the police management is concerned over the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus and they are not unaware of the devastating consequences the ailment has had on the globe. 

“As a law enforcement institution, the SLP wants the public to know that all police clearances issued to individuals, institutions, and/or religious bodies now are being canceled and individuals, institutions, or entities intending to request for a police clearance or for a gathering of more than 100 people are advised to wait till further notice, as there request would not be granted.”

The release was issued by the Management of the Sierra Leone Police and signed by the Director of Operations. 

Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterest

Related Articles

SLAJ recognizes World Radio Day

Vickie Remoe met her goal but says she...

Sierra Leone’s Plasas and Poyo podcast features on...

The Gambia turns down opportunity to host Organization...

Idris Elba visits Sierra Leone, his father’s home...

Access to TVET Information in Sierra Leone

Breaking News: Isha Johansen acquitted of all corruption...

Sierra Leone Brewery staff volunteer to clean Wellington

5 things you need to know about Female...

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!

You have Successfully Subscribed!