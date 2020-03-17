Police revokes clearances issued for public gathering ﻿

The Sierra Leone Police has issued a press release today revoking all police clearances issued before Yesterday’s press release from the Office of the President.

The release states that the police management is concerned over the outbreak and spread of the Coronavirus and they are not unaware of the devastating consequences the ailment has had on the globe.

“As a law enforcement institution, the SLP wants the public to know that all police clearances issued to individuals, institutions, and/or religious bodies now are being canceled and individuals, institutions, or entities intending to request for a police clearance or for a gathering of more than 100 people are advised to wait till further notice, as there request would not be granted.”

The release was issued by the Management of the Sierra Leone Police and signed by the Director of Operations.