Sierra Leone bans all social activities in schools

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary School Education has suspended thanksgivings, school assemblies/devotions, school sporting activities, and all other social activities that more than 100 people can attend.



This was according to a press release today recommending all schools across Sierra Leone to adhere to the above rules as precautionary measures towards the coronavirus. The statement followed the State House press release yesterday to restrict public gatherings of more than 100 people.



It continued that all other school activities within schools will continue as normal until further advised. And as a precautionary measure schools must continue to use the school safety protocols already activated. Which include hand washing, monitoring of temperature and isolating children with high temperatures.