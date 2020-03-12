ACC awarded for their outstanding contribution to Anti-Corruption Campaign in Commonwealth Africa

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission has been awarded an award for their outstanding contribution to the Anti-Corruption Campaign in Commonwealth Africa. The award was at the Commonwealth African Summit (CAS) Gala Dinner held at the Holiday Inn, Regent Park, London, United Kingdom. This is the 7 edition of the CAS Award Gala Ceremony.

The award was presented for the commission’s exemplary efforts in tackling corruption, blocking leakages and promoting good governance in Sierra Leone. It was received on behalf of the commission by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Miss Margaret Murray.

According to Transparency International’s Global Corruption Ranking, Sierra Leone moved from 129 in 2018, to 119 out of 180 countries surveyed in 2019, meaning it moved ten (10) places upwards.

The 2020 Commonwealth Africa Summit is specifically designed to promote a STRONGER and VALUABLE Commonwealth with great emphasis on Africa. Conversations focused on how member states can achieve Stronger Economy, Stronger Democracy, Stronger Institutions, Stronger Inclusion/Participation of Women and Youth, Stronger and Sustainable Development, Stronger Security, environmental robustness, Stronger Partnership/Collaboration, and above all stronger commitment to uphold the Commonwealth Charter.

The Commonwealth Africa Summit is a high level, multi-stakeholder event that annually brings together government and business leaders from the Commonwealth and allies to facilitate dialogue and action on key and relevant issues ranging from trade and investment, entrepreneurship and job creation, economic development, Security and counter terrorism, Energy and Power among other relevant issues in Africa.