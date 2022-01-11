AFCON 2022: Sierra Leone holds Algeria to a goalless draw in Japoma Stadium

For the first time in 25 years, the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone appeared in the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s biggest football tournament.



The team starts their Africa Cup of Nations journey with defending champions, Algeria and held them to no goal apiece at the Japoma Stadium, in Douala, Cameroon. Leone Stars, an underdog’s side put up an exceptional performance to hold Algeria’s desert foxes to a goalless draw.



Mohamed N. Kamara, the Sierra Leonean goalkeeper and defenders, Steven Caulker, and Kevin Wright, defended their country till the last minute. Kamara, 23 made 7 vital saves from the Algerian side, and at the end of the game he was awarded“Man of the Man”.



Below are reviews and reactions on social media about the performance of Sierra Leone.



Sierra Leone's Mohamed Kamara just kept a clean sheet against Algeria.



Look how much it meant to him 😍 pic.twitter.com/dyOAl7TRhi — GOAL (@goal) January 11, 2022

The first goalkeeper in the #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 to earn the TotalEnergies Man of the Match award! 🧤



Give it up for #TeamSierraLeone's Mohamed Kamara! 💪#AFCON2021 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/eXiqA1FwJv — #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 🏆 (@CAF_Online) January 11, 2022

Appreciation tweet for Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 goalkeeper Mohammed Kamara, popularly known back home as Fabianksi (better than idol 😉)



Faced Benrahma, Mahrez, Bounedja, Belaili, Brahimi etc and came out as MVP on the field



Plays for local side East End Lions. National Hero today pic.twitter.com/RzL74BJ7JT — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 11, 2022

Biggest upset of #AFCON2021 so far



Sierra Leone hold defending champions Algeria to a 0-0 draw.



Wow — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) January 11, 2022

⛔️ #TeamSierraLeone keep out reigning champions #TeamAlgeria to earn a 0-0 draw at #AFCON2021



👀 Their back four included three London-born players, including former England international Steven Caulker pic.twitter.com/fPQcYm7If5 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 11, 2022

#TeamSierraLeone put on an excellent defensive effort to hold the defending #AFCON2021 champions #TeamAlgeria to a goalless draw in their opening match. pic.twitter.com/8dTpqrAehX — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 11, 2022

7 – Mohamed Nbalie Kamara made seven saves against Algeria, the most by a goalkeeper without conceding at AFCON since Ovono for Equatorial Guinea against Congo DR in 2015. According to Opta's expected goals model, Kamara prevented 1.3 goals. Saviour. #AFCON2021 pic.twitter.com/q50NXtzD6C — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 11, 2022