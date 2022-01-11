AFCON 2022: Sierra Leone holds Algeria to a goalless draw in Japoma Stadium

For the first time in 25 years, the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone appeared in the Africa Cup of Nations, the continent’s biggest football tournament.
The team starts their Africa Cup of Nations journey with defending champions, Algeria and held them to no goal apiece at the Japoma Stadium, in Douala, Cameroon. Leone Stars, an underdog’s side put up an exceptional performance to hold Algeria’s desert foxes to a goalless draw.
Mohamed N. Kamara, the Sierra Leonean goalkeeper and defenders, Steven Caulker, and Kevin Wright, defended their country till the last minute. Kamara, 23 made 7 vital saves from the Algerian side, and at the end of the game he was awarded“Man of the Man”.
Below are reviews and reactions on social media about the performance of Sierra Leone.
Subscribe To Our Newsletter
KUSHE O! BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Get Breaking News, and the latest trends from Sierra Leone's every week. If no to bot Salone wi no go eva mail yu!
You have Successfully Subscribed!