The 2020 Anzisha Prize applications are open!

If you are a young African Entrepreneur trying to grow a small business or you’ve created something that makes your community better and provides you and your friends an income, then apply for the 2020 Anzisha Prize!

Applications for this year’s Anzisha Prize opened on the 17th of February 2020 and will close on the 1st of April 2020.

The Anzisha Prize is Africa’s biggest award for her youngest entrepreneurs aged 15 – 22 years, and hands out over USD $100,000 every year in prize money to entrepreneurs from all over the continent.

To be eligible for the 2020 Anzisha Prize:

You must be between 15 and 22 years old with an ID document or Passport to present as evidence. Anyone born before November 1, 1997, or after October 31, 2005, will not be considered.

You must be a national of an African country with a business based in Africa for African customers/beneficiaries.

The Anzisha Prize isn’t awarded for great ideas or business plans – you must have already started, and be able to prove it! Get started now and ensure you have tangible results to share before applications open.

Your business, invention or social project can be in any field or industry (science and technology, civil society, arts and culture, sports, etc.). Any kind of venture is welcome to apply.

Individuals who apply must be one of the founding members of a business (for example, 2 or 3 co-founders who started up the project together).

The Anzisha Program is a partnership between the African Leadership Academy and the Mastercard Foundation that seeks to fundamentally and significantly increase the number of job generative entrepreneurs in Africa.

For more information click here