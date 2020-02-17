In Pictures: Budapest Bamako rally

The Budapest Bamako Rally is a charity car race that starts from Budapest, Hungary and ends in Africa. This year’s rally ended in Freetown, Sierra Leone, which is the first time the rally came into the country’s capital.

The rally which started on the 31st of January 2020 features over 700 participants from more than 30 countries with over 300 cars, bikes, and trucks.

If you missed the rally in Freetown, here is a highlight in pictures.