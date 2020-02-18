2019/2020 top 20 rappers in Africa

There have been lots of arguments about who is the Best Rapper in Africa. The 2019/2020 Hip-hop Africa Top 20 African Rapper list finally puts to bed those arguments, the list shows who are the best rappers in Africa.



The list features rappers from all over the continent for their good contributions towards the growth of hip hop across Africa and the world. Unfortunately, there was no Sierra Leonean rapper on the list. Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa took the lead with the most number rappers on the list.

Sarkodie from Ghana leads the list sitting at number 1, which makes him Africa’s top rapper followed by Falz from Nigeria and M.Anifest from Ghana. The only female rapper to be on the list is Sho Madjozi from South Africa.



Below is the full list of Africa’s top 20 rappers.



1. Sarkodie – Ghana.

2. Falz – Nigeria.

3. M.Anifest – Ghana.

4. Nasty C – South Africa.

5. Sho Madjozi – South Africa.

6. MI Abaga – Nigeria.

7. AKA – South Africa.

8. Khaligraph Jones – Kenya.

9. Medikal – Ghana.

10. Yanga Chief – South Africa.

11. Jovi – Cameroon.

12. Erigga – Nigeria.

13. Shane Eagle – South Africa.

14. Vector – Nigeria.

15. AQ – Nigeria.

16. Ladipoe – Nigeria.

17. Kwesta – South Africa

18. Kwesi Arthur – Ghana.

19. Blaqbonez – Nigeria.

20. Sinzu – Nigeria.



The Hip-hop Africa Top Rappers of the Year is a list of Africa’s top rappers around the continent. The list is selected based on the level of local and international impacts, the number of awards, touring and how active the individual is in the music industry.