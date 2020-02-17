Super Eagles to host Leone Star for AFCON qualifier in March

Nigeria will host Sierra Leone at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba in the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. The match is scheduled to be played on Friday, 27th March 2022. The return leg will be played on the 31st March 2020 at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

The confirmation was made by Nigeria’s Football Body.

Sierra Leone is in Group L with Nigeria, Benin, and Lesotho. Each team will be fighting for a place at the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon.

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (also referred to as AFCON 2021 or CAN 2021) will be the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, the biennial international men’s football championship of Africa organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). The tournament is scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. It was originally scheduled to be played in June and July 2021, but CAF announced on 15 January 2020 that due to unfavorable climatic conditions during this period, the tournament would take place between 9 January and 6 February 2021.

