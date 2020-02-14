Top 5 places to take your partner today, Valentine’s day!

Today is Valentine’s Day an annual celebration for lovers all over the world. In Sierra Leone lovers find unique ways to show or profess their love for their partners. However, not everyone has their valentine schedule on lock, so if you’re looking for somewhere to spend a quality romantic time with your partner below are some suggestions you can choose.

Note: choose according to your pocket size!

Bafa Resort Banana Island

An escape to Banana Island on Valentine’s day is not a bad idea at all. Bafa Resort is here for you with an all-inclusive special Valentine package at Banana Island. The package includes a night or two stays at either of the Standard or Luxury tents by the sea with breakfast lunch and dinner. Do not miss out on this opportunity.

Atlantic Lumley Hotel

If a classic dinner is what you want, look no further as the Atlantic Lumley Hotel got you covered. A special menu for two and free entrance at the Dickens Valentines Party is available for the grab. There will also be a special promotion for wine and champagne, with a souvenir gift and special backdrop for a photoshoot.

Cinebox Lagoonda Complex

The usual formal dates can get really old fashioned, expensive and boring for some people. Do you want your valentine to be fun-filled, less expensive and unique? Dress with ease, no pressure. Rock those jeans, shorts or short sleeve dresses with a wide skirt and go bowling at Cinebox Lagoonda Complex. What a wonderful moment it will be.

Estuary Resort

If you want to spend your valentine’s day or even weekend with your special someone at the beachside in a distant location, go to Estuary Resort at John Obey Beach. You’ll get to experience a moment of your life with a package that includes room for two in a beautiful chalet, dinner for two with a bottle of wine, 30 minutes boat ride with your partner with wine and snacks and you will also get breakfast and lunch the following day all in one budget.

Home

Finally, if you think the other places are way out of your budget, then worry no more. Your home can work the magic for you. Prepare whatever food you can afford with your partner, buy your favorite things and drinks and enjoy the moment. Eat, drink, watch movies, listen to your favorite songs and dance. This is less expensive but the moment is priceless and magical.