Sierra Leone News Week 4-J-23-2020: Former Agriculture Ministers frauds fertilizer prizes, Countess of Wessex’s visit to Sierra Leone and more. ﻿

Former Agriculture Ministers frauds the government 68.2 billion for fertilizer procurement.

The former Ministers of Agriculture, Sam Sesay and Monty Jones alongside their procurement officer have been identified by the Commissions of Inquiry for massive over pricing in procurement of NPK fertilizers. These Ministers procured 280,000 bags of 50kg NPK fertilizers from 2014-2016. Counsel Kowa has found these Minister guilty of collaboration to fraud the government 68.245 billion leones plus $4.8 million.



Countess of Wessex, Sophie Visits Sierra Leone

Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones, Countess of Wessex and wife of Prince Edward (Earl of Wessex) gave Sierra Leone a day’s visit (22-23 January 2020). Her visit to Sierra Leone came as part of her ongoing work in supporting survivors of sexual and gender based violence. She wanted to know the transformation of Sierra Leone into a sustained peace after conflict, and the role of Special Court in bringing justice to survivors of the conflict, including survivors of sexual violence. On her visit, she met with various government personnel.

Sierra Leone inflation rises to 13.89 Percent.

According to Statistics Sierra Leone in their Annual National Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) report, the National monthly CPI increased from 280.04 in November 2019- 281.20 in December 2019 which makes 0.41 percent increase. This therefore reveals that the prices of goods and commodities increased in December by 13.89 percent.

Young Stars volleyball team wins Championship in Bo

As the National Volleyball Club championship starts on the 22nd January, the men of Young Stars volleyball team defeated the Bai Bureh Strikers in opening match. The match took place in Bo at the new police Barracks. The win for the Young Stars team was by three straight sets ( 23-14, 25-16, 25-21). This defeat of the male team was followed by the female team defeating the Wusum female Strikers.