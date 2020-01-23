Acumen West Africa Fellow’s Team to hold info session for fellowship program in Sierra Leone

The Acumen West Africa Fellowship Team would organize it first information session on the 20 February 2020, at the Radisson Blu Mammy Yoko hotel, Aberdeen, Freetown.

This information session is for anyone interested in attending the Acumen Fellowship program. It would be an introduction to the fellows and a space to clarify whether the program is right for you at this time of your journey.

The West Africa Fellows Program is a leadership development program designed to connect and cultivate the next generation of social change agents with the audacity and skills to address the problems of poverty in West Africa.

They are looking for leaders who have the capacity to work across lines of difference, build trust, and navigate the unknown. Their goal is to unleash a new generation of social innovators and leaders focused on building a more just and inclusive West Africa.

Click on this link to fill a form to be part of the info session. ACUMEN

Acumen was incorporated on April 1, 2001, with seed capital from the Rockefeller Foundation, Cisco Systems Foundation and three individual philanthropists. Their desire is to transform the world of philanthropy by looking at all human beings as members of a single, global community where everyone had the opportunity to build a life of dignity.