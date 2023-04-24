East End Lions secures 1-0 narrow win against FC Kallon to maintain third spot

It was a bright Sunday afternoon in Freetown, as the city was buzzing with excitement for the highly anticipated derby match between East End Lions and their cross-town rivals, FC Kallon at the Trade Center Arena. The two teams had a long-standing rivalry that dated back over a decade, and this match was sure to be an intense battle.

At the start of the match, the Lions were quick to get control of the game. They dominated the first half, pushing the ball up the field and pressing high just moments before Mohamed Kamara sent a brilliant finish past the outstretched arms of Issac Caulker after a beautiful assist from Edward Thullah. The Arena erupted in a frenzy of cheers and applause as the Lions took the lead at the 26’ minute.

In the second half, FC Kallon came out with renewed energy. They were determined to match the score, and they quickly began to dominate possession of the ball as masterclass performances from captain Saidu Fofanah and Bankole Cole allowed them to fully control the game. The Lion’s defence was put to the test as the visitors relentlessly attacked their goal. Both teams were reduced to 10 men as Lions captain, Kemson Fofanah and Sallieu Tarawallie of FC Kallon were red-carded after a burst in the 60’ minute.

However, it was the East End Lions who got their revenge after having lost away to FC Kallon in the first phase of the season by 2-1 on March 3, 2023. Securing all three points marked a fourth straight win for Lions interim head coach Raymond G. Hunter, as they currently stand in third place with 36 points, three points behind second-place Mighty Blackpool.