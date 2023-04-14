West African Elders Forum deploys pre-election mission to Sierra Leone 

The West African Elders Forum (WAEF) has deployed a pre-election mission to Sierra Leone ahead of the country’s general election in June this year. The team is led by Olusegun Obasanjo, former head of state and president of Nigeria.

Other members of the team include Goodluck Jonathan, another former president of Nigeria, and Fatoumata Tambajang, former Vice President of Gambia.

WAEF said in a tweet that the team would engage in discussions with various political figures and stakeholders in the country, such as civil society organizations, the Diplomatic Corps, and Electoral Management Bodies, to assess their readiness for conducting elections that are free, fair, and credible.