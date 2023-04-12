Majority of Sierra Leoneans say government managed COVID-19 better than Ebola – Afrobarometer

A recent Afrobarometer survey has shown that the majority of Sierra Leoneans say the government managed the COVID-19 pandemic better than the Ebola epidemic in 2014.

The survey states that three-quarters of Sierra Leoneans who took part in the process say the government did a good job of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and that the country’s experience with the Ebola outbreak made it better prepared to handle COVID-19.

The Ebola epidemic which lasted for two years claimed at least 3,955 lives in the country, while the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in 125 deaths only.

However, very few households report having benefited from government COVID-19 relief assistance. Many also say that relief assistance was distributed unfairly and that resources intended for the COVID response were lost to corruption.

