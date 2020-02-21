Home Entertainment Jimmy B announce the release of a new gospel album in 2020
Entertainment

Jimmy B announce the release of a new gospel album in 2020

by Alhassan Lamin
written by Alhassan Lamin 66 views

Sierra Leonean singer, filmmaker, and producer Jimmy B has officially announced that he will be releasing his first gospel album and movie title “Give” in November this year.

He made this announcement on Thursday via his Facebook account. This album is coming after many years of his break in the entertainment industry.

Jimmy Bangura is a Sierra Leone musician, filmmaker, and producer. He is known as the “Godfather” of Sierra Leone music. In the 90’s he moved to South Africa to pursue his career in acting and in 1998 Jimmy B acted in the comedy movie “Coming to America”. Later on, he set up a music studio and started his music career, in 2002 he helped in the release of different albums and compilations from the studio.

November 28th 2020The release of my first full length gospel album title "GIVE" and a movie of the same title…….I…

Posted by Jimmy Bangura on Thursday, 20 February 2020
