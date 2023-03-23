Mohamed Buya Turay terminates contract with Malmö FF on mutual agreement 

Sierra Leonean forward, Mohamed Buya Turay, has ended his contract with Swedish club, Malmö FF immediately after mutual agreement on Wednesday, March 23, 2023.

According to Daniel Andersson, the sports manager of Malmö FF, Turay’s contract termination came as a result of unavoidable issues surrounding his family back home. Andersson says that despite several dialogues by the team to try to resolve the situation, the player’s intentions remain unchanged as he feels that he cannot perform at Malmö FF any longer, and needs to go home to his family.

“The player is leaving the club because of his family’s situation. Turay did not live with his wife and children in Sweden, and he thinks it’s best to go home,” Malmö FF.

MFF har kommit överens med anfallaren Mohamed Buya Turay om att med omedelbar verkan bryta spelarens kontrakt. — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) March 23, 2023

Turay, 28, was signed by Malmö FF in July 2022. During his time in Malmo, the striker scored an Allsvenskan goal in ten games and a goal in five games in qualifying and group games for the Europa League.

“He has been open with his feelings, we had a good dialogue together to try to resolve the situation. When it then dragged on, it finally became unsustainable for him and he feels that he cannot perform there and needed to go home to his family. It is of course sad when it happens like this, but this is the best solution for everyone involved,” said Andersson.