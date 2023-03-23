“18th years playing pro-football and una nr wan listen to me” – Kei Kamara expresses disappointment over Leone Stars performance against Sao Tome

Former Sierra Leonean striker, Kei Kamara, has expressed his displeasure with Leone Stars’ performance against Group A’s bottom side, Sao Tome & Principe at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers. The match which was played on March 22, 2023, at the Grand Stade D’Agadir in Morocco ended in two all draw.

Kamara, 38, thinks his opinions about bringing Charleston Battery striker Augustine Williams to the national side should have been respected, considering his lengthy 18 years experience of in professional football.

After the match, Kamara took to his social media handle to remind coach John Keister of the dropping of Williams from the team that will face Sao Tome & Principe. The veteran striker said that the young lad had scored over 16 goals this season in the USL championship, a league he described as one of the best.

However, he also boasted that the last time Leone Stars won against São Tomé was on his debut, and further mentioned that the team can’t afford to beat a weaker São Tomé in his absence.

“18th years playing pro-football and una nr wan listen to me,” Kei wrote. In English, the football star is saying after 18 years of playing pro football, they are still ignoring his opinions when it comes to the national team.

In this light, many followers of the prolific MLS goal scorer are not pleased with his comments, as the majority of them have highlighted that he should focus on resting and staying away from the national team. While others still blamed him for the penalty he missed during the 2021 AFCON that led the Leone Stars to bow out of the competition from the group stage.

“During your time under head coach John Keister, what was your input as a player? You kicked a penalty so wide as if the goalposts were unlimited,” a follower commented.

“Seven goals, in 39 appearances isn’t that embarrassing for a centre forward? The guy is so shameless, he shouldn’t say a word about Sierra Leone football after that abysmal showing last time out in Cameroon. Shot a penalty kick like a pregnant goat.” another follower commented.