EDSA Announces Switch To the Integrated Management Systems

Sierra Leone’s Electricity Distribution and Supply Authority (EDSA) has in a press release announced that they will introduce a new system called the Integrated Management System (IMS) which would replace the existing Conlog system.

The new Integrated Management System (IMS) will combine all aspects of the company’s systems, processes and standards into one smart system. It will also allow the company to streamline its management, save time and increase efficiency by addressing all elements of the management system as a whole.

This transition to IMS will help EDSA in better strategic decision-making, management control, operational control and transactional processing to satisfy their customers whilst achieving their set goals and objectives.

EDSA having completed the installation and testing of the IMS will launch it on Monday, February 20, 2023. Due to that Conlog System will be removed from the EDSA vending system on Friday, February 17, 2023.

The transition period from the old to the new systems will take three (3) days and during this time customers will not be able to buy electricity tokens. The transition will begin at 6 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023, and end at 6 am on Monday, February 20, 2023. Hence it is advisable for all electricity consumers to buy tokens before this date to avoid a shortage of power supply.





The new IMS system makes provision for postpaid bills to be paid at the following bank’s Sierra Leone Commercial Bank, United Bank for Africa and Guaranty Trust Bank using the same account numbers.

Customers can resume/continue buying their tokens after the resumption of sales through the following vendors; Africell, Orange, Qcell, Links, Dycar, VendTech and EDSA Offices.