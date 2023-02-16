Hawawa opens new modeling agency in Sierra Leone

Hawawa Hawa Turay, known by her stage name Hawawa. has opened a new modelling agency named Hawawa Model Management and Image Consultancy. She told SwitSalone that the aim of the agency is to enhance the value chain in the modelling and pageantry industry in Sierra Leone, by way of talent acquisition, development, collaboration and most especially management.

The agency currently has 18 ladies, 17 gentlemen, and 10 kids of both sexes. They offer a range of services including scouting, model management, catwalk training, public speaking & interviewing skills, image consultation, etiquette training, and more.

Speaking on the challenges there are with modelling in Sierra Leone, she highlighted little or no pay at fashion shows, lack of financial support from institutions for pageants boys and girls going out to represent in major world competitions, and a lot more.

She said her agency will be producing shows and finding jobs for their models for sustainability. “Our work will directly speak to people, and teach them its importance. Advocacy will be a big part of our movement. It will be easy for people to support when they understand the value”, she said.









In terms of what models stand to gain by signing up, she said that they have spread out their nets in scouting far and wide and onboarding talents with little or no experience through their audition, social media, the streets, and now currently in development so they can best express themselves creatively on the runway and on commercials, adding that they are working very hard to see their models in fashion shows and pageant competitions around the world.

In encouraging more people to take up modelling, she said it is a serious business – as serious as any other business, and can be as profitable if given the time and dedication required. “Be creative and develop a good character to go with. Patience is a virtue and always remember Rome wasn’t built in a day”, she advised.

Additionally, the agency will be providing training/coaching for models or individuals that are not signed to it. This is done through what they call Hawawa Model Academy. This is not limited to models but is open to every person that wishes to improve their image through behaviour, communication, or appearance. This could be for a personal or professional reason.

Hawawa is one time Miss West Africa and Sierra Leone’s first-ever representative to Miss Universe. That meant the world to her for someone coming from a country that has only been spotlighted for the bad and the ugly. It is in this light she plans on getting more Sierra Leoneans to grace the global stage and show off the country. She is also the CEO of Hawawa Boutique and Beauty Parlour.