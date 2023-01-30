Emmanuel Samadia celebrates first major trophy in professional football

21- year-old Sierra Leonean winger Emmanuel Samadia, celebrated his first significant honour in professional football after his side, Hapoel Rishon LeZion won the Liga Leumit Toto Cup in Israel.

This comes after they won the Liga Leumit Toto Cup final against H Ramat HaSharon at the HaMoshava Stadium on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.





Samadia had a great spell in the Sierra Leone top-flight league, with FC Kallon. He joined Israeli Liga Leumit club Hapoel Umm al-Fahm on a one-month trial in December 2020, and later signed a two-year contract with the club in January 2021, scoring 2 goals in 50 appearances. He then made his way to Hapoel Rishon LeZion on a free transfer in July 2022.

Samadia is standing with 2 assists and zero goals after 18 appearances in the 2022/2023 Liga Leumit. He made his debut for the Sierra Leone national team in a 1-0 loss against Niger in October 2020 and capped for Sierra Leone U20 at the 2020 WAFU U-20 Championship.