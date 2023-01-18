Bo Rangers FC appoints Alhaji Abedi Foray as new head coach

Sierra Leone premier league defending champions Bo Rangers FC has appointed Alhaji Abedi Foray as their new Head Coach after parting ways with former head coach José Salomon Cortés who had an incredible one-year spell with the club. On January 16, 2023, Bo Rangers announced Foray as the club’s new head coach followed by the appointment of Kabineh Kamara and Patrick Caulker as assistant head coach-1 and 2 respectively.

In 2014 Coach Foray won the FA Cup with Bo Rangers’ bitter rivals Kamboi Eagles FC and took them to the CAF Confederation cup in 2015. Seven years later, In June 2022 Foray penned down a resignation letter to Kamboi Eagles Football Club, stating that his resignation is due to personal family affairs and vowed to return to football when he deems it necessary.



However, over the period Bo Rangers FC has enjoyed a smooth ride of success under former Chilean-Swedish manager José Salomon Cortés. In one year Cortés won the club’s first-ever Sierra Leone Premier League title after 33 Games Played, winning 25 matches with 5 draws, and three defeats.

Months later he led the team to its first CAF competition. The 50 years old became the first manager to win the Sierra Leone premier league with a southern province team, and the second manager to win the league title with a team outside the capital city.

Bo Rangers FC Board and Executive Management are yet to reveal the reason for the replacement of the Chilean-Swedish tacticians, as Cortés left the club at the top of the league table with 2 points ahead of second place Mighty Blackpool. However, in the official press statement, the management assured their fans of the continuing progress and development of the club.

