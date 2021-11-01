Music Video: Watch “Feel Alright” by Swadu ft Timaya

“Feel Alright” with Timaya is the latest music video from one of Sierra Leone’s top female rappers, Swadu.



This song is the number 6th track in Swadu’s debut album, “Freetown The Recipe,” which she released on August 17, 2021.



Swadu has so far been a household name in the Sierra Leone entertainment industry for a very long time. She has collaborated with top musical acts from across different countries in Africa.



The video was shot and directed by Patrick Ellis.



Watch “Feet Alright” by Swadu now on YouTube: