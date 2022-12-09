Falz denies booking for 2022 ECOFEST music festival

Nigerian rapper, Falz via his Facebook and Instagram has confirmed that he has not been booked to perform at this year’s ECOFEST music festival in Sierra Leone.

The rapper was one of the headliners for the annual music festival, scheduled to take place on December 10, 2022, at the SLFA Academy in Freetown. ECOFEST brings together different African artists on one stage to unify the continent’s entertainment sector.

Reacting to a promotional post, where he was paired with multiple award-winning Sierra Leonean artist Drizilik, below are his exact words.

“If you’re in Sierra Leone. Please note I have not been booked for any event. I am definitely not coming to this,” said Falz.

Abu Bakarr Turay, the CEO of Kabaka Multimedia Entertainment (KME), also in a Facebook post said that they have a contract with the management of Falz, and they sent money to the artist. He further confirmed that the rapper won’t be performing at the show and that his management has agreed to do a refund for the deposit made.

However, he assures the public that he will be coming live on Facebook at 2 pm to give further details about the whole issue.