November 15, 2022

Rudiger donates World Cup Earnings to help 11 Children Undergo Surgery in Sierra Leone

Real Madrid and Germany international defender Antonio Rudiger has announced that his salary from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be donated to 11 physically challenged children in Sierra Leone through Big Shoe

In an interview with Spanish media outlet Marca, Rudiger talked about the sad experience that many children in Sierra Leone are facing. He said that during surgery, the misalignment is corrected followed by several months of regular checkups before patients can finally walk. 

“It hurts to see the circumstances in which Sierra Leonean children grow up. During surgery, the misalignment is corrected before patients can finally walk and participate in social life.”, Rudiger told Marca.

Rudiger, who has Sierra Leonean roots through his mother has on different occasions supported many causes in his second home. Earlier this year, he launched his Rudiger charity foundation in Sierra Leone to aid in providing quality education, infrastructure, and other life-changing opportunities for young Sierra Leoneans. Rudiger explains that the children in Sierra Leone are deprived of several opportunities as he considered himself lucky for the privileged position he grew up in. 

“In Germany, I have been given opportunities that many people in Sierra Leone are denied. I am grateful for these opportunities and I greatly appreciate the privileged position I find myself in.”,  Antonio Rudiger 

Rudiger also said that together with his family, he hopes to open more doors of opportunity for young Sierra Leoneans. 

“Helping here is a matter of honor for me. I would like to implement many more projects in Sierra Leone with my family in the future.”, Antonio Rudiger.

