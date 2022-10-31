“Religion is a personal journey” – Natasha Beckley converts to Islam

Sierra Leonean rapper, Swadu Natasha Beckley, in a Facebook post on Friday, October 28, 2022, confirmed that she has converted to Islam.

According to her post, she said that converting to Islam has been on her mind for over a year, and now that she is a Muslim she will give her best effort to learn the things she needs to know.

“I converted to Islam this Friday. I’ll explain the story soon, but I have been battling with this decision for 1 year and 1 month. On Friday I decided to take the leap and START THE JOURNEY. I know that I will not learn everything I need to know immediately, but I’ll put in the effort,” said Swadu.

The rapper further states that her religious journey is personal but her music career is still savage.

Meanwhile, she has faced criticism from different people over her dress code and physical appearance. But she has described her new journey as a learning experience.

“Listen this is my NEW journey and I’m just sharing it with you all. It’s a learning process, every day I am learning, but please understand that your opinion will always be yours and not mine. This was my personal decision for the next level that I see myself,” she explained.

Different Islamic organizations have complimented her effort and have prayed that the Almighty Allah directs her in the right direction.