FC Kallon reaches Round Two of CAF Confederation Cup as CR Belouizdad eliminates African Champions League debutant BO Rangers

Sierra Leone Premier League side, FC Kallon has progressed to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup, after beating Les Buffles 3-0 on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Striker Alie Conteh scored a hat trick for Kallon at the SDK Stadium in Liberia. The Sierra Leonean side first secured three points when they played away in Benin and won the match by 1-0.
Meanwhile, debutant and Sierra Leone Premier League champions, BO Rangers have been eliminated from this year’s competition, after they suffered a 3-0 against Algerian side CR. Belouizdad.
However, FC Kallon will face Egyptian side Future FC in the second round.
Source: https://footballsierraleone.net/
