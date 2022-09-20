September 21, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

FC Kallon reaches Round Two of CAF Confederation Cup as CR Belouizdad eliminates African Champions League debutant BO Rangers

Lamin Kargbo 1 day ago 1 min read

Sierra Leone Premier League side, FC Kallon has progressed to the second round of the CAF Confederation Cup, after beating Les Buffles 3-0 on Saturday, September 17, 2022. 

Striker Alie Conteh scored a hat trick for Kallon at the SDK Stadium in Liberia. The Sierra Leonean side first secured three points when they played away in Benin and won the match by 1-0. 

BO Rangers full squad and technical staff.

Meanwhile, debutant and Sierra Leone Premier League champions, BO Rangers have been eliminated from this year’s competition, after they suffered a 3-0 against Algerian side CR. Belouizdad. 

However, FC Kallon will face Egyptian side Future FC in the second round. 

Source: https://footballsierraleone.net/

