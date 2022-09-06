Sierra Leoneans win big for giving back at African Community Service Awards in DMV

David Vandy, Sia Finoh, Bernadette Sanko, Dr. Abdul K. Sesay, and other Sierra Leonean-Americans have been awarded for giving back to society by the African Community Service Awards.



The annual award ceremony which took place on Sunday, September 4, 2022, in DMV, recognizes individuals or groups who have sacrificed their time and resources to give back to Africans worldwide. They also aimed at uniting all Africans to celebrate great acts of service and build a greater sense of unity and connection within the Community.



David Vandy is a broadcaster at the Voice of America and hosts the “African Beat,” one of the biggest shows on the international airwaves, interviewing international superstars from the continent of Africa. He is the founder of the Sierra Theatre Productions, the first Sierra Leonean theatre group to perform at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.



Vandy is also the founder of the African Gospel Musical contest which is now the African Gospel Network, a group that has helped a lot of gospel singers from Africa gain recognition. He is currently a pastor.



Sia Finoh is the Founder of Education for Africans a non-profit organization that works extensively on the rights of women in less privileged communities. She is also a proud member of the NAACP, Prince George’s Chapter, Women’s Global Empowerment, Education of Hope, Girls Hope, and No Child Left Behind.



Bernadette Sanko is a community leader and advocate for many humanitarian based issues especially Women’s issues and an experienced Chief Executive Officer for several companies. She has worked with low-income communities to help them with good education, increase micro-finance for women and increase food security.











