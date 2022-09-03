Sierra Leone commences voter registration ahead of the 2023 elections

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) has Today, Saturday, September 3, 2022, commenced voter registration for the 2023 general elections.
The process will run from today to October 4, 2022, and the process will take place across 3,630 centers that have been mapped out according to the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh.
Sierra Leone will hold its general elections on June 24, 2023.
However, political leaders, diplomatic corps, and civil society organizations have called on all eligible voters to register for the forthcoming election as it is their constitutional right.
