Sierra Leone commences voter registration ahead of the 2023 elections

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) has Today, Saturday, September 3, 2022, commenced voter registration for the 2023 general elections.



Voter Registration started 7:00AM today Saturday 3rd September 2023 across the country with the successful deployment of staff and equipment! pic.twitter.com/awQF0ylAhf — The Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone (@ECsalone) September 3, 2022

The process will run from today to October 4, 2022, and the process will take place across 3,630 centers that have been mapped out according to the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh.



Sierra Leone will hold its general elections on June 24, 2023.



However, political leaders, diplomatic corps, and civil society organizations have called on all eligible voters to register for the forthcoming election as it is their constitutional right.



Fellow Sierra Leoneans, I encourage you to exercise your constitutional rights and register to VOTE in the 2023 General Elections. #PaopaSierraLeone4Better #TheNewDirectionAgenda #Tok&DoLeadership pic.twitter.com/xdE2nsdfeD — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) September 2, 2022

I appeal to all eligible voters to go out and register to vote. Registration starts tomorrow 03 September 2022 and ends on 04 October 2022. God Bless Sierra Leone. pic.twitter.com/Nh9eNYNoU0 — samurakamara2023 (@samurakamara201) September 2, 2022

Voter Registration has begun!



High Commissioner @LisaJChesney & our @UKinSierraLeone team will be visiting registration centres across Freetown today as accredited observers.



Registering to vote will give every Sierra Leonean power in the choice of their leaders. pic.twitter.com/ZjQLAjCMQG — UK in Sierra Leone 🇬🇧🇸🇱 (@UKinSierraLeone) September 3, 2022