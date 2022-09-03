September 3, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

Sierra Leone commences voter registration ahead of the 2023 elections

Lamin Kargbo 10 seconds ago 2 min read

The Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (ECSL) has Today, Saturday, September 3, 2022, commenced voter registration for the 2023 general elections. 

The process will run from today to October 4, 2022, and the process will take place across 3,630 centers that have been mapped out according to the Chief Electoral Commissioner, Mohamed Kenewui Konneh. 

Sierra Leone will hold its general elections on June 24, 2023. 

However, political leaders, diplomatic corps, and civil society organizations have called on all eligible voters to register for the forthcoming election as it is their constitutional right. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Government of Sierra Leone revokes the curfew in Freetown and other parts of the country

3 weeks ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

How One Woman Built 42 School Buildings in Sierra Leone

4 weeks ago Vickie Remoe
2 min read

“What is the role of the EU in supporting developing countries” – Minister Of Tourism asks if the EU is a political party in Sierra Leone

2 months ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

2 min read

Sierra Leone commences voter registration ahead of the 2023 elections

11 seconds ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Drizilik’s Ashobi album makes Audiomack Africa “Top 10 Best Albums” for August 2022

18 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Orange Sierra Leone awards two young social entrepreneurs

21 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Bo Rangers Fires Musa Tombo

3 days ago Lamin Kargbo