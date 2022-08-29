August 30, 2022

SwitSalone

Sierra Leone Entertainment News

New Music: Listen to “Press Release” by Yung Sal

Lamin Kargbo 14 hours ago 1 min read

“Press Release” is the latest single by Sierra Leonean singer and songwriter, Yung Sal. 

The song was released on August 27, 2022, and its audio was produced by Don Creek Beatz. It’s now available across major streaming platforms. 

Related Posts:

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Leone Stars captain Steven Caulker joins Turkish Süper Lig side Fatih Karagümrük

13 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Sierra Leone: 6 dead in Freetown landslide and floods

16 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

In Pictures: YACAP commemorates “International Youth Week” with National Youth Leadership Summit in Freetown

5 days ago Lamin Kargbo

You may have missed

1 min read

Leone Stars captain Steven Caulker joins Turkish Süper Lig side Fatih Karagümrük

13 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
1 min read

New Music: Listen to “Press Release” by Yung Sal

14 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

Sierra Leone: 6 dead in Freetown landslide and floods

16 hours ago Lamin Kargbo
2 min read

In Pictures: YACAP commemorates “International Youth Week” with National Youth Leadership Summit in Freetown

5 days ago Lamin Kargbo